Insider Selling: Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) VP Sells $1,300,548.50 in Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

