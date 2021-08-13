Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $475,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $75.61 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.70 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after buying an additional 423,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after buying an additional 393,134 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after buying an additional 254,651 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

