Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Sells $1,846,603.08 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 76,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $1,846,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,036.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Ronald Fleming sold 54,698 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,752.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Ronald Fleming sold 5,156 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $110,183.72.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Ronald Fleming sold 18,448 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $393,864.80.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ronald Fleming sold 11,337 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $244,198.98.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.26. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $279.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAZY. Truist began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

