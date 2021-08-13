Insider Selling: Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Sells £581,000 in Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total value of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

LON:MGNS opened at GBX 2,415 ($31.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,251.17. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,482.43 ($32.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

