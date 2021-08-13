Insider Selling: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Sells 42,068 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

On Wednesday, July 28th, Katie Murray bought 74 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Katie Murray acquired 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($196.47).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Katie Murray acquired 72 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 219.40 ($2.87) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 221.80 ($2.90). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.01. The firm has a market cap of £25.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 275 ($3.59).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

