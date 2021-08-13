Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Sells $152,192.84 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $152,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $129,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $34.22 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

