Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $99,840.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34.

On Monday, August 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $97.82 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.