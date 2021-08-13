Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Sells $6,550,864.39 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROKU stock opened at $369.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.90 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $143.36 and a one year high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $46,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

