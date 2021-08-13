Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells 16,318 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. 415,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,023. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.20.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

