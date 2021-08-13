Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Sells 259 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $23,439.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,125 shares in the company, valued at $192,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.90.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
