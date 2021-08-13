Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Sells 259 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $23,439.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,125 shares in the company, valued at $192,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after buying an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,764,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 195,675 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.90.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

