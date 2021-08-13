Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells 1,412 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $150,985.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,532. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.89. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,798,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

