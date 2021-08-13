Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00.

TWTR stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.