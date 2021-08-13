Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IBP stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

