Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) SVP Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $123.55. 88,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

