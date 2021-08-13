Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) SVP Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $123.55. 88,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
