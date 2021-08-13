Insula Price Tops $0.77 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Insula coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $752,632.10 and approximately $283.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insula has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Insula

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

