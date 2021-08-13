Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $17.98. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 3,603 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $823,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.