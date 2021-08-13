Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Shares of NTLA opened at $160.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 803,501 shares of company stock worth $98,017,045. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.