Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Position Trimmed by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,933 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Inter Parfums worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,848. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.