Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Interfor and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

IFP opened at C$25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.09.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

