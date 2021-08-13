International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 11.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.07. 2,073,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,285. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

