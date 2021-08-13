Internet Computer 24 Hour Volume Hits $563.51 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.89 billion and $563.51 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $64.97 or 0.00139315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00153407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,446.57 or 0.99600655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00858504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.83 or 0.07108367 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,971,988 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

