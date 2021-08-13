Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.17

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 1043382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several research firms recently commented on XENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

