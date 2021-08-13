Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective upped by CIBC to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.50.

ITP opened at C$30.99 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$14.30 and a one year high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at C$4,041,711.45.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

