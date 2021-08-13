Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.