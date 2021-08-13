Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

