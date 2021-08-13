IntriCon Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IntriCon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

IntriCon stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.50 million, a P/E ratio of -575.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 22.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

