Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%.

Intrusion stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Intrusion has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $29.90.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.