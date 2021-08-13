Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.52

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

