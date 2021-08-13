Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.52

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
