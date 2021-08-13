Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,330,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.17. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

