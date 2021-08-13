Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.20. 1,173,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

