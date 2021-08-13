Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

