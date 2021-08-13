Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $143,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.53. 25,265,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

