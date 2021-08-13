Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.34. 1,601,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,532. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $155.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.