Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $63.82.

