Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.32

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 54.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 173.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

