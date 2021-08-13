Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 513.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of VTN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

