ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.29. ION Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 351,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 378.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 274.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

