IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Up 416.7% in July

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of IQE stock remained flat at $$0.70 during midday trading on Friday. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

