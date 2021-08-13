Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

