Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after buying an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 217,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,342,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,958 shares of company stock worth $1,495,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

