iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.55

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.55 and last traded at $71.55, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

