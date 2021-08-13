iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,376,544 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.75.

