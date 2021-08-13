iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.59

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.59 and last traded at $111.59, with a volume of 70 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

