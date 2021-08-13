iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) is Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Trinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF comprises 9.1% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.75% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

SIZE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.80. 1,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $132.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.