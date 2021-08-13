iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $21,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 143,607 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,234,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 275,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 101,199 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 625,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 85,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.48. 1,228,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

