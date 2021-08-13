iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lowered by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 100,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 86,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,480. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.