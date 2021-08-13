iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $163.47

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $163.47 and last traded at $163.32, with a volume of 29463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.42.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S&T Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.