iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.69. 5,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,205. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.02 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

