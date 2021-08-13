iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.4% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.45. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,005. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

