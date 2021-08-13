iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

SLV traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.72. 321,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,623,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

